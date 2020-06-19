TOEI ANIMATION: The Company Has Announced The Return Of New Episodes Of ONE PIECE And DIGIMON ADVENTURE:

Two anime are coming back after a delay due to COVID-19. Thanks to an update from Toei Animation , these shows are coming this June! Hit the jump to find out when to keep watching One Piece and

Toei Animation is best known for bringing some of Japan's best and most loved anime to the west. Some of these series include everything from Saint Seiya and Dragonball to Voltron and Transformers.

The company has been responsible, lately for handling the distribution of the long-running anime series, One Piece, and the new Digimon Adventure: reboot series. The latter has been met with massive praise for reinvigorating the Digimon franchise for new and old audiences.

Recently, the spread of the COVID-19 virus has caused many projects, productions, and releases, around the world, to delay or cancel. This has even included the premiere of new episodes of anime in Japan. One Piece was forced to go on a hiatus for the first time this past April. Digimon Adventure: barely had any time to get its legs before going on hiatus by its third episode.

Good news, however, is finally on the way, after a recent announcement from Toei Animation's official Twitter. According to the company, it looks like both series will be returning with new episodes by the end of the month! That means that One Piece will continue the Wano Kuni arc with episode 930, and Digimon Adventure: will continue starting with episode 4.

With these series returning, this means that fans will be able to continue some fan-favorite series. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new release in the comments!

One Piece and Digimon Adventure: return on June 28th!