TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN TV Anime Releases First Teaser Promo
The anime adaptation of Iro Adia's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga could be a sleeper hit within a stacked Winter 2020 Anime Season. The series is fairly popular in Japan and already has a bit of a small North American following thanks to Yen Press, who holds the English licnese for the series.
Iro Aida's 2014 Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun (Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun) manga will be receiving a TV anime adaptation from Studio Lerche and will premiere on January 9.
The TV anime is already confirmed for a 12-episode run but could return for additional seasons as 11 volumes of the ongoing manga have already been released.
Masaomi Andō (Astra Lost in Space) is directing the series while . Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Carole & Tuesday) adapts the script from the manga. Mayuka Itou is providing character designs.
"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?"
At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!
