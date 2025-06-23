TOUGEN ANKI: DARK DEMON OF PARADISE Anime Premieres Next Month With Mini-Series Dropping Episodes As Well

The dark fantasy manga Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise is officially coming to television with its anime debut set for July 11, and the hype is already building. Distribution company REMOW announced new details for the anime this weekend, including global streaming platforms, a new trailer, additional cast members, and even a weekly mini-companion series titled Onimomomomo. Check out the latest trailer for the anime down below:

The anime adaptation, based on Yura Urushibara’s popular manga, will stream outside Japan across a vast lineup of platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, bilibili, iQIYI, and many more. On Prime Video, the anime will be available worldwide except in Japan and Mainland China, while Netflix will offer the series globally outside of Japan.

Joining the cast are:

Daisuke Kishio as Tsubakiri Momomiya

Mariya Ise as Yomogi Momokusa

Tsuyoshi Koyama as Tsuyoshi Ichinose

Yasunori Masutani as Samidare Momoya

Megumi Ogata as the Principal

These new additions will accompany a star-studded voice cast that includes Kazuki Ura, Hiroshi Kamiya, Natsuki Hanae, Aimi, and more. The anime will be directed by Ato Nonaka at Studio Hibari, with Hiroyuki Hashimoto as assistant director and Yukie Sugawara handling script supervision.

The music lineup is equally stacked. THE ORAL CIGARETTES will perform the anime’s opening theme, "Overnight", while BAND-MAID will take on the ending theme, "What is justice?"

The anime's story is described as:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)..." The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since. The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!

The anime is adapting the manga that originally launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2020. The manga has since become a hit in Japan, shipping over 23 compiled volumes to date. Yen Press began English publication in September 2024, with the third volume released on May 27, 2025.

Beyond the anime, Tougen Anki has already made its mark on stage with live-action productions in Tokyo and Osaka, the most recent running in early 2025. With the upcoming anime and broad international streaming support, this franchise is set to reach its widest audience yet.

With a blend of stylish action, lore-rich storytelling, and supernatural intrigue, Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise is shaping up to be a breakout hit in the lineup for this 2025 summer anime season.