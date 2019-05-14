Ufotable President Hikaru Kondo Steps Down From Machi Asobi Event Amid Tax Scandal

The Japanese government has revealed that fan favorite anime studio ufotable (ufo-table) owes over ¥400 million yen (~$3.65M USD) in back taxes.

A new report from Japan states that ufotable, affectionately dubbed ufo-table in the west, is currently embroiled in a bit of controversy. According to the Tokushima Shimbun, the local Tokushima government has revealed that ufotable owes roughly $3.65M USD in back taxes. The revelation comes on the heels of ufotable president Hikaru Kondo unexpectedly stepping down as chairman of the Machi Asoba anime event, an annual attraction that has collectively drawn more than 1 million attendees since 2009.



It's additionally been reported that ufotable mishandled funds from a charity auction in 2011 that was supposed to provide aid to victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake. Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau officials conducted a search of ufotable's offices back in March.



Ufotable is best known for several adaptation of the Fate/stay series and is currently in the midst of successfully launching the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime adaptation.

