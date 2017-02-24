Ultimate Otaku Teacher Season 1: Part 2 Is Now Available On Blu-Ray and DVD.
FUNIMATION announced that the Ultimate Otaku Teacher Season 1, Part 2 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD and FUNimation has launched a new trailer to honor the occasion.
Check out the latest trailer for the release of the Ultimate Otaku Teacher Season 1: Part 2 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. As always, let us know what you think!
The Ultimate Otaku Teacher anime is produced by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Sword Art Online, and is based on the 2011 manga series of the same name. The manga is written and illustrated by Takeshi Azuma.
The anime follows Junichiros Kagami, a semi ordinary guy who is completely disinterested in the real world and his sister has taken notice. She is fed up with him reading manga, watching anime and playing games. His sister Suzune then forces him to go on a job at the same high school he graduated from as a substitute phsyics teacher.
Ultimate Otaku Teacher Season 1, Part 2 is now available.
About Ultimate Otaku Teacher:
Junichiro Kagami is on his sister’s last nerve. Despite his genius and scientific accomplishments, he’s spent most of his adult life cooped up inside, surrounded by anime and manga, working on trivial things like a blog. But now, it’s time for him to get a real job! His reason for being such a bum? He suffers from ‘YD’: a debilitating illness that means he can only do things he yearns to do. Tired of this lame excuse, his sister gets him a job doing something he’d never expect—teaching!
Teaching is the last thing Kagami yearns to do, at least until he comes across the various problems his students face outside of the classroom. Between their quirky dreams, serious attitude problems, and surprising secrets, Junichiro is definitely in for some far-out lessons.
What he teaches these kids will be beyond the books!
