Ultimate Otaku Teacher Season 1: Part 2 Is Now Available On Blu-Ray and DVD.

Related Headlines

BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5 Weekly Shonen Jump has announced that the Boruto: Next Generations TV anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5th. No word yet on a simulcast destination but Crunchyroll seems to be the likely destination. - MarkJulian

DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 81 Spoilers Surface For Goku vs Bergamo An episode synopsis for Dragon Ball Super episode 81 - "Crusher Bergamo vs Son Goku!Which Has Sky-High Strength?" which airs on March 5th. It seems Goku will have his hands full with this tricky opponent. - MarkJulian