UNBOY: An Battle Arcade Comic Kickstarter Video Hits

The official video for the kickstarter of the upcoming Battle Comic UNBOY has been released! In it you learn a little bit about the world of UNBOY

Griffin Best | 8/8/2017
The official video for the kickstarter of Battle Comic UNBOY has been released to help you learn a little bit about the world of UNBOY. 

In UNBOY, video games are real. Sometime ago, a legendary gamer scattered numerous cards imbued with special gaming powers across the globe. Today, players battle one another in order to collect them all. For whoever collects the entire deck will have their greatest wish granted.




This story follows Chan--a good-natured 13-year-old-boy--who dreams of challenging the strongest players. During a duel with Jin--a ruthless player with a dark past--a new challenger approaches! Now, Chan and Jin must work together or it's game over for both of them!
