WANNA BE THE STRONGEST IN THE WORLD! Is The Latest Addition To S.A.V.E.

FUNimation announced that Wanna Be The Strongest In The World! is now available on S.A.V.E. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/10/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Sakura Hagiwara is an ordinary girl in the manufactured world of Japanese Idols. Her group Sweet Diva is turned upside down when a female wrestler named Rio Kazama beats up Elena Miyazawa, a fellow Sweet Diva member. Rio just happens to be Sakura's bitter rival.

To exact revenge on Rio, Sakura is introduced to the Berserk Wrestlers team Coincedentaly, Rio is also a part of the team. Sakura natural athleticism earns her a spot on the team and a right to revenge.
 


About Wanna Be the Strongest in the World!

The eye-popping world of women’s professional wrestling is sweaty, sadistic, and savagely sexy. Famous Japanese pop idol Sakura Hagiwara is better suited for the spotlight than the wrestling ring, but this ravishing songstress is about to put her body to the ultimate test. When she and fellow idol Elena are assigned to pose as wrestlers for a promotional event, a vicious lady brawler by the name of Rio decides to teach the girls a lesson in pain. Rio unleashes a flurry of ferocious of attacks on Elena, contorting her divine female form into an array of agonizing positions. Shocked by the blush-inducing beating taken by her friend, Sakura vows to get her heavenly curves ready to rumble and redeem the good name of idols everywhere by becoming a bona fide diva of the pro-wrestling world!
