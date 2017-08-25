Watch The New Anime Series GAMERS Official Clip "The Gaming Club"
Funimation has released a clip for the new anime series Gamers! In the video we get to meet some of the cast in and see what games they specialize in and just how good they actually are at video games! Gamers is a new series from Funimation and is about a guy named Keita Amano joining a gaming club at his school.
Gamers Synopsis:
Keita Amano has always preferred the company of games over people, leading a rather lonely life. But at school he finds himself in the gaming club where every day is more interesting than the games they play! With beautiful club president Karen Tendou, testy Chiaki Hoshinomori, and the guy who claims to have it all together, Uehara Tasuku, things are sure to get a little chaotic!
