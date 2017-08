Watch The New Anime Series GAMERS Official Clip "The Gaming Club"

The new anime series Gamers has a new clip "The Gaming Club"! Meet some of the cast in the series and see just how amazing they are at video games!

Keita Amano has always preferred the company of games over people, leading a rather lonely life. But at school he finds himself in the gaming club where every day is more interesting than the games they play! With beautiful club president Karen Tendou, testy Chiaki Hoshinomori, and the guy who claims to have it all together, Uehara Tasuku, things are sure to get a little chaotic!

Funimation has released a clip for the new anime series! In the video we get to meet some of the cast in and see what games they specialize in and just how good they actually are at video games!is a new series from Funimation and is about a guy named Keita Amano joining a gaming club at his school.What did you guys think of the clip? Are you better than them at those games? Let us know in the comments below!