What DEATH NOTE Movie Star Wants To Play The Joker?!
Lakeith Stanfield, who played L in Netflix's live-action remake of the popular anime series Death Note, recently used Twitter to express his interest in the role of playing the Joker in the new origin movie. His request to play the part is rather unofficial, simply telling one of the film's producers, Martin Scorsese, that he'd like to play the role through a tweet in twitter.
Even Though The Joker origin movie is still in the early stages of development, there is one Death Note star that has already volunteered to play the role.
While the live-action Death Note has been met with very unwelcoming reviews and numbers, a large number of fans have commended Stanfield for his performance in the film. The actor's past films that he has performed in include critic darlings Get Out, Atlanta, and Straight Outta Compton, making it certainly possible that he could be considered by Scorsese and company.
The Joker origin film is set to be separate from the Warner Bros. current DC Extended Universe. And it has largely been a mystery since it was announced earlier this week. The film will reportedly be set in the 80s and have a dark, gritty tone, similar to some of Scorsese's past films. The film will also cast a new, younger actor to play the iconic role, making 26-year-old Stanfield a pretty good candidate.
This is the trailer of Netflix's Death Note, which is a live-action remake of the anime. Have you already seen Death Note? Do you think its as bad as everyone says it is? Do you think they will take Lakeith's tweet to play Joker seriously? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life.
