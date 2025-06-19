WIND BREAKER Live-Action Movie Announced For December 2025 Release; First Teaser Trailer Doesn't Pull Punches

Satoru Nii's brawler action manga Wind Breaker is being adapted into a live-action movie. Following the conclusion of Season 2 of the anime series, it was revealed that a live-action movie is slated to release in theaters this December. So far, only a Japan release has been announced, but it's possible, given the manga's popularity, that it could make its way stateside as well.

Written by Satoru Nii, Wind Breaker follows Haruka Sakura, a first-year transfer student at Furin High School, a notorious school of delinquents where strength is valued over academics. Although his goal is simply to fight his way to the top, he meets and joins Bofurin, a group of students who protect their town from gangs and outsiders. It's reported that the movie will cover the early major arcs from the manga, focusing on Sakura's arrival at Furin High School and his joining the Bofurin.

CloverWorks' anime adaptation first premiered in April 2024, and was quickly followed by a second season in April of this year. Season 2, which adapted the Shishitoren Arc, one of the manga’s most popular and intense storylines, just concluded this week.

Wind Breaker is known for its high-octane street fights and the first teaser trailer doesn't pull any punches.

The Wind Breaker movie is being directed by Kentaro Hagiwara, who is best known the live-action movie adaptations Blue Period and Tokyo Ghoul. The script is written by Yosuke Masaike, with Yoshitaka Kamo producing. The cast has not yet been announced.

Wind Breaker is currently slated to hit Japanese theaters in December 2025, with no word yet on international release plans.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the first two seasons of Wind Breaker on Crunchyroll. The series is available in a range of subs and dubs. The story synopsis reads:

Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.

There was no announcement regarding a third season of the anime series, although it's likely to come given the show's critical reception and popularity.