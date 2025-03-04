YAIBA: SAMURAI LEGEND Anime Remake Shares New Promo Video Previewing Opening Song

Wit Studio's remake of Yaiba: Samurai Legend will officially premiere on Saturday, April 5th in Japan. The announcement was made on social media where the official account for the anime shared the first promo video which also highlighted some new casting details and previewed the opening song.

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is a reboot of the original anime adaptation of Gosho Aoyama's 1988 manga. The series follows Yaiba Kurogane, a boy raised in the forest by his father with hopes of becoming a real samurai, who returns to city life in Japan and ends up battling a kendo expert named Takeshi Onimaru to a stalemate. As the two fighters repeatedly clash, they eventually unleash two ancient powers.

The official series description from the website reads:

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened…and the truth behind them is revealed!

A promo video for the remake was released alongside a main visual. The video, which features some casting announcements, also highlights the anime's opening theme, "BLADE" by BLUE ENCOUNT (My Hero Academia Season 4 OP).

With the latest reveals, the confirmed cast list for Yaiba: Samurai Legend now features:

Yaiba Kurogane voiced by Minami Takayama

voiced by Minami Takayama Sayaka Mine voiced by Manaka Iwami

voiced by Manaka Iwami Takeshi Onimaru voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya Kenjuro Kurogane voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi

voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi Musashi Miyamoto voiced by Junichi Suwabe

voiced by Junichi Suwabe Kagetora voiced by Isshin Chiba

voiced by Isshin Chiba Shonosuke voiced by Kosuke Echigoya

voiced by Kosuke Echigoya Raizo Mine voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi

voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi Shizuka Mine voiced by Rina Sato

voiced by Rina Sato Fuji Mine voiced by Kimiko Saito

voiced by Kimiko Saito Gerozaemon Geroda voiced by Takeharu Onishi (newly announced)

voiced by Takeharu Onishi (newly announced) Mr. Spider voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi (newly announced)

voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi (newly announced) Mr. Sea Cucumber voiced by Kana Ichinose (newly announced)

voiced by Kana Ichinose (newly announced) Kojiro Sasaki voiced by Go Inoue (newly announced)

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is being remade by Wit Studio, best known for their work on Attack on Titan and Spy x Family, with Takahiro Hasui as director (Mob Psycho III) and series composition by Toko Machida (Kemono Michi: Rise Up). Character designs and chief animation direction is by Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100) and music is by Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga) and Yoshiaki Dewa (Hell's Paradise).