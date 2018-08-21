Yes, Goku’s Power Pole Is Back In DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY. Click And Learn More!

The famous mystical weapon, Nyoibo, is back in Dragon Ball! Whether it be for fan service or functional use, this power pole sure is nostalgic.

Dragon Ball fans can not wait for January, the new movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly , will introduce new lore to the Dragon Ball canon. The movie will share a tale about the legendary Saiyan race, giving us history and more information on their power. One of the classic items from the franchise is Goku’s power pole, Nyoibo.

The Official DB Site has an interview with that Shintani fellow all the ajays love. Seems it was his wife's idea to have Goku holding the Nyoibo, taking inspiration from the manga title page where Gohan holds it in a similar pose. https://t.co/XLTH5LZAFi pic.twitter.com/JwT5H2EKYX — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 19, 2018

Like son, like father. Shintani notes that this has impact because it symbolizes returning to square one. Plus, there's already a crapload of pictures of Goku firing a Kamehameha, but precious few showing adult Goku holding his good ol' Compliant Rod. https://t.co/XLTH5LZAFi pic.twitter.com/5u9nffH1eK — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 19, 2018

Nyoibo is a magical staff that Goku wielded back in the original Dragon Ball. The series took inspiration from Chinese mythology, specifically Sun Wukong the immortal monkey. Goku got the staff from his grandfather Gohan, the person who adopted him and taught him martial arts.

We have to thank Shintani’s wife for this, she convinced him to include Nyoibo in the movie and have Goku hold the power pole for the promo image.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will release in Japan in December and will hit U.S. theaters on January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Funimation and Amazon Video.



