YOUNG LADIES DON'T PLAY FIGHTING GAMES Anime Set To Land 2025

Kadokawa has officially revealed new details about the upcoming anime adaptation of Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games (Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai), based on Eri Ejima’s manga. Announced earlier this month, the latest update for the anime includes a teaser visual, main cast, and a confirmed 2025 premiere window. Check out the teaser visual below:



The anime will feature an exciting duo of voice actresses bringing the story’s leading characters to life:

Ikumi Hasegawa as Aya Mitsuki, a scholarship student at the elite Kuromi Girls’ Academy. Unlike her refined classmates, Aya has been a fighting game enthusiast since elementary school.



Kana Ichinose as Mio Yorue, the school’s idol of elegance and grace, known as Shirayuri-sama (White Lily). However, behind her polished demeanor, she is secretly an obsessive, trash-talking, hardcore fighting game player with no talent for studying.



Seven Seas Entertainment, which publishes the official English release of the manga, describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is an elite school that cultivates perfect young ladies, emphasizing elegance and refinement. Aya, a bright but ordinary scholarship student, aspires to be just as graceful as her fellow students—especially her role model, Shirayuri-sama. But Shirayuri has a secret. Beneath her flawless reputation, she is a merciless fighting game addict, known for combo-chaining, trash-talking, and destroying opponents without mercy. When Aya discovers her secret, the two form an unexpected bond, leading to intense, no-holds-barred gaming battles that could evolve into something deeper.



The manga, created by Eri Ejima, debuted in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020 and has gained a strong following ever since. The series has continued to expand, with eight compiled volumes released in Japan, the most recent hitting shelves on October 22nd, 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment released the seventh volume in English on December 17th, 2024.

Adding to its popularity, the series was adapted into a live-action drama, which premiered in 2023, further solidifying its unique blend of high society aesthetics and intense gaming culture for all audiences to enjoy.



With a dynamic cast, a unique premise, and a growing fanbase, Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games is set to bring its blend of elegance and gaming chaos to anime audiences in 2025. More details, including animation studio and production staff, are expected to be revealed at AnimeJapan 2025 or in the coming months.

