Elizabeth Banks' Rita Repulsa Is Unimpressed With The New POWER RANGERS In NBA All-Star Trailer

Lionsgate has uploaded a new trailer for their Power Rangers film which will air on National television during Sunday's NBA All-Star game. As we draw closer to the film's release next month, the studio is pulling out all the stops for their reboot of the 90's kids show (and Super Sentai import).
After gauging the audience reaction to the Super Bowl trailer that played before a showing of John Wick Chapter 2 that I saw this past weekend, the response was one of optimism and cautious-interest.
Indeed, it seems safe to say that Lionsgate might have a blockbuster on their hands but the Power Rangers reboot will have to contend with Logan (March 3), Kong: Skull Island (March 10), Beauty and the Beast (March 17) and Ghost in the Shell (March 31) at the domestic box office. With an estimated production budget of $120 million, do you think the film will earn enough to greenlight a sequel?
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017
DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite
WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks
