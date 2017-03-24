Lionsgate's POWER RANGERS Movie Earns $3.6M From Thursday Night Previews

With a gross of $3.6 million dollars from Thursday night previews, analysts are now predicting a $35 million weekend haul for Lionsgate'sreboot. It seems the film's Thursday night numbers were slightly better than expected as analysts originally predicted a $30-$33 million opening weekend for the film.Or course, the film will face stiff competition from Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast adaptation, which opened last weekend to a record setting $176.8 million. Even if that film suffers a drop of 70%, it would still almost double what Power Rangers is expected to earn. Over on Rotten Tomatoes , the 2017 Power Rangers film has a 42% approval rating from critics but 82% of the general audience gave the film a favorable score. It will be interesting to see if word of mouth will offset some of the damaging reviews left by the likes of NPR, The New York Times and more



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:

Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.



RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017

DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite

WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks