SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 Set For Home Media Release By VIZ Media!

VIZ Media has announced the home media release of Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2! The series will be available on February 28th, and will also include exciting new episodes.



The Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features the entire Black Moon arc, Episodes 15-26, of the celebrated reboot of the classic anime series based on Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series. A host of notable bonus features are also included. SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 also will be released as a Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack (February 28th) and a Standard Edition DVD-only set.



VIZ describes the series:

Creator Naoko Takeuchi’s groundbreaking saga continues with the Black Moon arc, when a pink-haired young girl falls from the sky and threatens to take the Legendary Silver Crystal from Usagi! But she’s not the only new arrival with an interest in the Crystal, as the mysterious Spectre Sisters are using more than threats to get what they want. When everyone in Sailor Moon’s life is in danger from an enemy she can’t seem to defeat, who can she turn to for help? That young girl and her small key may hold the answer, but can Usagi triumph where so many others have failed?

The original, classic SAILOR MOON anime series is also available from VIZ Media as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as a multi-disc Standard Edition DVD Sets.

For more information on SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL or other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.