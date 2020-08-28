GENIE FAMILY 2020: VIZ Media Has Acquired The Streaming Rights To The Hit Children's Show

Thanks to VIZ Media's recent acquisition, classic children's anime Genie Family 2020 is coming to the west! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the return of the classic series.

When it comes to children's cartoon characters, the simplicity in their creation and purpose allows them to last long after those that created them have left. From Mickey Mouse to Doraemon, there are limitless characters that still manage to touch the hearts and minds of children everywhere.

One of those characters that hailed from Japan and was created back in 1969 was King Genie of the hit animated series, The Genie Family. For decades the characters have been apart of the fabric of Japanese culture; however, there had not been a new animated series for some time, almost 50 years! Yet, a new animated series has been announced to be coming to the airwaves with Genie Family 2020!

Following King Genie and his daughter Akubi and her younger brother, she is tasked to help care for Kentaro, the grandson of King Genie's former master. Following the announcement of the series, a recent acquisition by VIZ Media officially confirmed that the digital streaming, broadcast, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights are now done through them in the west, ensuring the shows upcoming premiere on Crunchyroll!

While it is still over a month before the series hits the west, CMO of VIZ Media, Brad Woods stated "Genie Family is one of the most endearing animations of its time, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet the latest generation alongside fan-favorite King Genie in brand-new adventures; What was true in 1969 when the original show premiered is still true today: wishes and dreams have endless potential. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Kantaro, Akubi, and her rascally kid brother.”

With the return of a children's icon, for a new generation, more wishes are sure to be granted when Genie Family 2020 begins streaming. Make sure to check out the trailer below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Set in modern-day Tokyo and packing in all the imagination, adventure, and humor for which the original is known, Akubi's royal training begins with Kantaro, the grandson of King Genie's former master — but this new master Kantaro is in grade school, and Akubi’s wish-granting is anything but predictable. Along for the ride is Akubi’s kid brother, who loves to be mischievous.



Genie Family 2020 is coming to Crunchyroll this October!