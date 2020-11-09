Funimation Announces New Partnership With VIZ Media With Plans To Add TERRA FORMARS, MEGALOBOX And More

Funimation has announced that they've brokered a new distribution partnership with Viz Media and have immediately revealed plans to add Terra Formars, Coppelion, Megalobox and more.

Funimation will soon begin streaming some fan favorite VIZ Media titles as the Texas-based anime streamer has revealed a new partnership with the San Francisco-based anime entertainment company. Speculation about a deal started to build after the original Naruto anime series began streaming on Funimation back in July.

With the official confirmation of the partnership, Funimation has revealed the next batch of VIZ titles will be added to its streaming platform on September 22.

-Terra Formars (2014)

-Terra Formars Revenge (2016)

-Coppelion (2013)

-Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (2013)

-Megalobox (2018)

You can definitely expect to see more VIZ titles join Funimation's ranks in the coming months. VIZ currently owns the North American license for 121 anime films and TV series

VIZ is co-owned by Japanese anime and manga publishers Shueisha, Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions (ShoPro). The company also has a distribution deal with Crunchyroll to release select titles on home video. Crucnhyroll recently announced a new distribution partnership with Sentai Filmworks but it's unclear if that deal was brokered to replace or supplement it's previous agreement with VIZ.