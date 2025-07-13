DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC CHAPTER 1: AKAZA'S RETURN Premiere Screening Sells Out In Just 10 Minutes

Tickets to the fastest screen of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return went on sale today in Japan, and apparently the hype is real. Users reported that tickets for the world premiere screening of the film sold out in just 10 minutes. Although some websites did temporarily reopen with some availability later on, those too sold out quickly.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return officially premieres in Japan this week on Friday, July 18th. The film will screen in an initial 452 theaters (393 regular + 59 IMAX theaters) nationwide, the highest in franchise history.

However, the most passionate fans had a chance to snag tickets to the midnight release on July 18th. The "fastest screening" (world premiere) is to be shown simultaneously in 24 theaters across 11 prefectures:

Hokkaido : TOHO Cinemas Susukino, Lawson United Cinemas Sapporo

: TOHO Cinemas Susukino, Lawson United Cinemas Sapporo Miyagi : TOHO Cinemas Sendai

: TOHO Cinemas Sendai Tokyo : TOHO Cinemas Hibiya, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Ueno, Roppongi Hills, Shinjuku Wald 9

: TOHO Cinemas Hibiya, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Ueno, Roppongi Hills, Shinjuku Wald 9 Kanagawa : Yokohama Burg 13, TOHO Cinemas Kawasaki

: Yokohama Burg 13, TOHO Cinemas Kawasaki Aichi : Midland Square Cinema, 109 Cinemas Nagoya

: Midland Square Cinema, 109 Cinemas Nagoya Osaka : TOHO Cinemas Umeda, Namba, Abeno Apollo Cinema

: TOHO Cinemas Umeda, Namba, Abeno Apollo Cinema Kyoto : TOHO Cinemas Nijo, T-Joy Kyoto

: TOHO Cinemas Nijo, T-Joy Kyoto Hyogo : OS Cinemas Mint Kobe

: OS Cinemas Mint Kobe Hiroshima : Hiroshima Wald 11

: Hiroshima Wald 11 Tokushima : ufotable CINEMA

: ufotable CINEMA Fukuoka: T-Joy Hakata, United Cinemas Canal City 13

We had a feeling Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return would set box office records and if this fastest screening is any indication, it will blow past the current record, which also happens to be another Demon Slayer movie.

2020's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is currently the highest-grossing anime movie of all time with more than $507 million worldwide. The film surpassed 2001's Spirited Away to become both the No. 1 film of all time globally and the at the Japanese box office (~$365M). Looking at the hype surrounding Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc, we may soon be looking at a new record-holder.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is the first of a planned trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters, covering the Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Chapter 1: Akaza's Return has a runtime of 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minute), making it the longest movie in the franchise. With the screentime running around 36 minutes longer than Mugen Train, it will be interesting to see if this impacts overall box office numbers.

The film has been rated PG-12 in Japan, which means anyone can watch it regardless of age, but those who are under 12 years of age will require parental guidance or advice. However, it may face stiffer restrictions in the United States where it's expected to get hit with an R rating. We saw similar ratings with Mugen Train, where it was PG-12 in Japan and then R in the United States, due to the intense violence and gore. Despite Mugen Train's R-rating, it still earned approximately $54 million at the U.S. box office, making it one of the highest grossing anime movies ever here. Seeing as how anime has only grown more popular in recent years, we could also expect a new record here as well.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return doesn't release in the United States until September 12th, but we should get a feel for the overall film based on impressions out of Japan. Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month will also get to see a sneak peek of exclusive footage from the highly anticipated film. Hopefully it's released officially online, otherwise we'll have to wait for the inevitable leaks.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Do you plan on seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return in theaters?