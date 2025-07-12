DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Sneak Peek Coming At SDCC 2025

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Sneak Peek Coming At SDCC 2025

Aniplex has announced plans for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The Hall H presentation will include a sneak peek at the upcoming film and more surprises!

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 12, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

Coming off a thrilling Anime Expo that followed the first official full-length trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's ReturnAniplex has now announced that the anime will have presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 later this month.

The Hall H presentation will be held on July 26th and will feature special guests, surprises, and a sneak peek of exclusive footage from the highly anticipated film. 

Although Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is actually scheduled premiere in theaters in Japan this week on July 18th, the movie doesn't debut in North American theaters until September 12th. So this sneak peek will likely be some of the first official footage we get to see in North America prior to its release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. The upcoming film is the first release in a planned trilogy that will adapt the final chapters of of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Despite the hype surrounding the film, Aniplex made us wait until the very last moment to get an actual trailer. For those who have yet to see it, check it out below.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

It was recently revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return will have a theatrical run time of 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minute), making it the longest movie in the franchise. The film has also been rated PG-12 in Japan, although we suspect that won't necessarily translate to a PG-13 rating here in America. Rather, we fully expect the film to be rated R, much like Mugen Train was before it.

AnimeMojo will be attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month, so we'll be sure to report on all of the fun and exciting anime announcements that come out of the event. We're hoping the sneak peek footage shown during Hall H will be shared online, but we'll have a write-up either way.

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Chapter 1: Akazam's Return Runtime Revealed
Related:

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Chapter 1: Akazam's Return Runtime Revealed
DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC CH. 1 Receives PG-12 Rating In Japan; What This Means For The U.S. Release
Recommended For You:

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC CH. 1 Receives PG-12 Rating In Japan; What This Means For The U.S. Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder