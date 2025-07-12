DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Sneak Peek Coming At SDCC 2025

Coming off a thrilling Anime Expo that followed the first official full-length trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return, Aniplex has now announced that the anime will have presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 later this month.

The Hall H presentation will be held on July 26th and will feature special guests, surprises, and a sneak peek of exclusive footage from the highly anticipated film.

Although Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is actually scheduled premiere in theaters in Japan this week on July 18th, the movie doesn't debut in North American theaters until September 12th. So this sneak peek will likely be some of the first official footage we get to see in North America prior to its release.

⭐ SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON ⭐



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is taking over Hall H at #SDCC2025! ✨



Join us July 26 for an unforgettable event featuring special guests, surprises, and a sneak-peek at exclusive footage from the film! pic.twitter.com/FywUe7xsga — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 11, 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. The upcoming film is the first release in a planned trilogy that will adapt the final chapters of of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Despite the hype surrounding the film, Aniplex made us wait until the very last moment to get an actual trailer. For those who have yet to see it, check it out below.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

It was recently revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return will have a theatrical run time of 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minute), making it the longest movie in the franchise. The film has also been rated PG-12 in Japan, although we suspect that won't necessarily translate to a PG-13 rating here in America. Rather, we fully expect the film to be rated R, much like Mugen Train was before it.

AnimeMojo will be attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month, so we'll be sure to report on all of the fun and exciting anime announcements that come out of the event. We're hoping the sneak peek footage shown during Hall H will be shared online, but we'll have a write-up either way.