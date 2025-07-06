DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Chapter 1: Akazam's Return Runtime Revealed

In just days, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return will hit theaters in Japan. Specific details about the first screening have been revealed, including the film's runtime.

The official website confirms that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return will have a theatrical run time of 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minute), making it the longest movie in the franchise. For comparison, 2020's Mugen Train had the previous longest runtime at 119 minutes (1 hour 59 minutes).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is the first of three planned films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The lengthy screentime can be attributed to the sheer amount of content packed into the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs.

The Infinity Castle Arc is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated arcs in Demon Slayer as it brings the battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and and the demons to a head. Some of the manga's most intense and graphic battles take place during this arc. Some of these highly anticipated battles were teased in the recently released trailer.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return will premiere in Japan on Friday, July 18th. The film will screen in an initial 452 theaters (393 regular + 59 IMAX theaters), the highest in franchise history; however, the midnight release on July 18th will be shown across 24 theaters in 11 prefectures nationwide. Tickets will go up for sale on Monday, July 14th at midnight.

Meanwhile, those of us stateside will have to wait a few more weeks. Infinity Castle Arc will begin its global rollout in August, but won't release in the United States and Canada until September 12th.

As we previously reported, Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return has received a PG-12 rating in Japan. Although this is similar to the MPA's PG-13 rating in America, which suggests parent advisory, it's more likely that the film will come with an R rating in America due to its graphic violence and mature themes. For comparison, the previously released Mugen Train also received a PG-12 rating in Japan, but released in America with an R rating.