GARDEN OF GODS Anime Announced For 2026 With New Teaser Visual

Kadokawa has officially announced a television anime adaptation of Garden of Gods (Kami no Niwatsuki Kusunoki-tei), the popular light novel series by Enju, set to premiere in 2026. The announcement came alongside the release of a teaser visual that offers fans an early glimpse of the atmospheric, god-filled world to come. Check it out down below:

✅"Kusunoki's Garden of Gods" TV Anime has been OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED for 2026 broadcasting.https://t.co/m5bfuDbWRD https://t.co/81LFnYu14h pic.twitter.com/jtUqTRpngn — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) July 14, 2025

To commemorate the announcement, ox (the light novels' original illustrator) and Akira Anzai (artist behind the manga adaptation) each shared celebratory artwork, further building anticipation for the anime adaptation.

Published in English by Yen Press, the series has grown in popularity thanks to its unique blend of supernatural charm and slice-of-life serenity. The third volume of the English translation was released on May 20th, with more volumes on the way.

Yen Press describes the story as follows:

"Deep in the countryside, Minato Kusunoki is left in charge of a terrifying house overflowing with evil spirits—or at least, it was full until his extraordinary ability cleared them all out! Instead, a procession of unique and peculiar gods is drawn to the comfort of the purified Kusunoki residence, and Minato spends his days relaxing in the company of his spiritual neighbors. What else lies in store for Minato as he lives peacefully surrounded by gods?"

The Garden of Gods series first began as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") platform in April 2021, before expanding its reach to Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu site in December 2021. Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel in November 2021, with the upcoming 10th volume set to release on July 17, 2025.

The manga adaptation, launched by Akira Anzai in ComicWalker in November 2021, has also seen a strong reception. The first compiled manga volume dropped in August 2022, and the fourth volume followed on December 26.

While no specific animation studio or staff details have been announced yet, the teaser visual and accompanying illustrations suggest a lush, peaceful world where the divine and the everyday coexist. Fans can likely expect a healing fantasy similar in tone to Spirited Away or Natsume’s Book of Friends, focused more on relationships and gentle mystery than action.

As 2026 approaches, fans can look forward to more news, trailers, and casting announcements that will bring Minato’s story and his household full of wandering gods to life. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as they come.