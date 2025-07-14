GARDEN OF GODS Anime Announced For 2026 With New Teaser Visual

GARDEN OF GODS Anime Announced For 2026 With New Teaser Visual

Kadokawa announces 2026 anime adaptation of Garden of Gods, based on Enju's light novels. Teaser visual and commemorative art revealed for the announcement.

News
By GBest - Jul 14, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Kadokawa has officially announced a television anime adaptation of Garden of Gods (Kami no Niwatsuki Kusunoki-tei), the popular light novel series by Enju, set to premiere in 2026. The announcement came alongside the release of a teaser visual that offers fans an early glimpse of the atmospheric, god-filled world to come. Check it out down below:

To commemorate the announcement, ox (the light novels' original illustrator) and Akira Anzai (artist behind the manga adaptation) each shared celebratory artwork, further building anticipation for the anime adaptation.

Published in English by Yen Press, the series has grown in popularity thanks to its unique blend of supernatural charm and slice-of-life serenity. The third volume of the English translation was released on May 20th, with more volumes on the way.

Yen Press describes the story as follows:

"Deep in the countryside, Minato Kusunoki is left in charge of a terrifying house overflowing with evil spirits—or at least, it was full until his extraordinary ability cleared them all out! Instead, a procession of unique and peculiar gods is drawn to the comfort of the purified Kusunoki residence, and Minato spends his days relaxing in the company of his spiritual neighbors. What else lies in store for Minato as he lives peacefully surrounded by gods?"

The Garden of Gods series first began as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") platform in April 2021, before expanding its reach to Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu site in December 2021. Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel in November 2021, with the upcoming 10th volume set to release on July 17, 2025.

The manga adaptation, launched by Akira Anzai in ComicWalker in November 2021, has also seen a strong reception. The first compiled manga volume dropped in August 2022, and the fourth volume followed on December 26.

While no specific animation studio or staff details have been announced yet, the teaser visual and accompanying illustrations suggest a lush, peaceful world where the divine and the everyday coexist. Fans can likely expect a healing fantasy similar in tone to Spirited Away or Natsume’s Book of Friends, focused more on relationships and gentle mystery than action.

As 2026 approaches, fans can look forward to more news, trailers, and casting announcements that will bring Minato’s story and his household full of wandering gods to life. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as they come.

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 9 - THE JOJOLANDS Volume 6 Cover Art Revealed
Related:

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 9 - THE JOJOLANDS Volume 6 Cover Art Revealed
TURKEY! -TIME TO STRIKE-, Bowling Anime Has An Insane Time Travel Plot Twist In First Episode
Recommended For You:

TURKEY! -TIME TO STRIKE-, Bowling Anime Has An Insane Time Travel Plot Twist In First Episode

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder