DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Collectible Popcorn Bucket Revealed

These days, just about every major blockbuster movie has an accompanying popcorn bucket for its theatrical release. And in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will be no different.

Japanese cinema operator T-Joy has partnered with Ufotable for the release of a limited edition, exclusive popcorn bucket to commemorate the upcoming theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return.

The collectible "Demon Slayer Memorial Popcorn Bucket" (pictured below) celebrates the Demon Slayer anime with rotating inner walls on the container that reveal different character visuals and illustrations of some of the biggest moments and most memorable scenes from the series.

As Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is an adaptation of the final arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's fantasy manga, it makes sense that the collectible bucket would celebrate the entire anime up to this point.

The T-Joy website has a list of theaters where the "Demon Slayer Memorial Popcorn Bucket" will be sold in Japan. Prices will vary by theater, and supply will be limited. Seeing as how popular Demon Slayer is, I suspect these buckets will sell out quickly.

As of right now, the Demon Slayer popcorn bucket has only been confirmed for Japan, with no mention of whether U.S. theaters will have something similar. However, themed popcorn buckets and theater-exclusive merchandise are fairly common for major film releases, so we can probably expect something similar when the film arrives in September.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is set to release this Friday, July 18th, in Japan, with a global rollout beginning in August. Tickets to the fastest screening (world premiere) in Japan went on sale today and reportedly sold out in less than 10 minutes, signaling the high anticipation leading up to its release. As we noted earlier, the film will screen in an initial 452 theaters (393 regular + 59 IMAX theaters) nationwide, the highest in franchise history.

Ufotable is adapting the final chapters of the Demon Slayer manga into a trilogy of films. Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is, of course, the first, arriving this year. The release dates for the second and third movies in the trilogy have not yet been revealed.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

While we still have a few months to go until Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return releases here in the United States, we should start to see impressions of the film start to roll out online later this week. Hopefully, we can all avoid spoilers and leaks.