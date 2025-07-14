INUYASHA Creator Rumiko Takahashi's MAO Manga Is Receiving An Anime Adaptation, Arrives Next Year

Bandai Namco Filmworks has officially announced that MAO, the supernatural manga by legendary creator Rumiko Takahashi (also created Inuyasha, Ranma ½, Urusei Yatsura), will receive a TV anime adaptation by Sunrise, set to premiere on NHK-General in spring 2026. Check out the new trailer down below:

The series, known for its mix of supernatural suspense and era-spanning mystery, follows the adventures of a high school girl and an aloof exorcist as they confront curses, yokai, and fate itself.

Main Cast Members:

Yūki Kaji as Mao

Natsumi Kawaida as Nanoka Kiba

Hiro Shimono as Hyakka

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kamon

Key Staff Members

Director: Teruo Sato (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon)

Series Script Supervisor: Yūko Kakihara (Cells at Work!, Urusei Yatsura 2022)

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Yoshihito Hishinuma (Inuyasha, Yashahime)

Art Directors: Hiroshi Katō, Izumi Hoki

Color Design: Masumi Ōtsuka

CG Director: Tomohiro Fujie

Director of Photography: Akane Fushihara

Editor: Kazuhiro Nii

Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta

Music: Shū Kanematsu (My Next Life as a Villainess)

The MAO manga is published in English by Viz Media for a global audience, here is the a short description about the story of MAO:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way! Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

Takahashi's Legacy Continues

MAO marks another milestone in Takahashi’s storied career, bringing fans of Inuyasha and RIN-NE a brand-new supernatural world filled with cursed swords, powerful yokai, and heartfelt character drama. With Sunrise’s experienced team handling the adaptation, MAO is shaping up to be one of the most exciting anime debuts of 2026.

