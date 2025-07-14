INUYASHA Creator Rumiko Takahashi's MAO Manga Is Receiving An Anime Adaptation, Arrives Next Year

INUYASHA Creator Rumiko Takahashi's MAO Manga Is Receiving An Anime Adaptation, Arrives Next Year

MAO, the supernatural manga by Rumiko Takahashi, is getting an anime adaptation by Sunrise in Spring 2026. Here is the currently announced cast, staff, and what we know so far.

News
By GBest - Jul 14, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Bandai Namco Filmworks has officially announced that MAO, the supernatural manga by legendary creator Rumiko Takahashi (also created Inuyasha, Ranma ½, Urusei Yatsura), will receive a TV anime adaptation by Sunrise, set to premiere on NHK-General in spring 2026. Check out the new trailer down below:

The series, known for its mix of supernatural suspense and era-spanning mystery, follows the adventures of a high school girl and an aloof exorcist as they confront curses, yokai, and fate itself.

Main Cast Members:

  • Yūki Kaji as Mao
  • Natsumi Kawaida as Nanoka Kiba
  • Hiro Shimono as Hyakka
  • Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kamon

Key Staff Members

  • Director: Teruo Sato (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon)
  • Series Script Supervisor: Yūko Kakihara (Cells at Work!, Urusei Yatsura 2022)
  • Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Yoshihito Hishinuma (Inuyasha, Yashahime)
  • Art Directors: Hiroshi Katō, Izumi Hoki
  • Color Design: Masumi Ōtsuka
  • CG Director: Tomohiro Fujie
  • Director of Photography: Akane Fushihara
  • Editor: Kazuhiro Nii
  • Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta
  • Music: Shū Kanematsu (My Next Life as a Villainess)

The MAO manga is published in English by Viz Media for a global audience, here is the a short description about the story of MAO:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way!

Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

Takahashi's Legacy Continues

MAO marks another milestone in Takahashi’s storied career, bringing fans of Inuyasha and RIN-NE a brand-new supernatural world filled with cursed swords, powerful yokai, and heartfelt character drama. With Sunrise’s experienced team handling the adaptation, MAO is shaping up to be one of the most exciting anime debuts of 2026.

Have you read the manga for MAO before? Are you a fan of Takahashi's work? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as they come.

GARDEN OF GODS Anime Announced For 2026 With New Teaser Visual
Related:

GARDEN OF GODS Anime Announced For 2026 With New Teaser Visual
JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 9 - THE JOJOLANDS Volume 6 Cover Art Revealed
Recommended For You:

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 9 - THE JOJOLANDS Volume 6 Cover Art Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder