ANIME EXPO LITE 2020: The Annual Convention Is Live And Hosting Some Amazing Panels From Yen Press

The virtual convention for this year's Anime Expo Lite 2020 has some pretty exciting panels from publishing company Yen Press. Hit the jump to find out when to tune in and what's in store!

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has made almost every convention in North America, and the rest of the world, virtually nonexistent to masses in terms of physical locations. Some of the biggest conventions, including San Diego Comic-con and E3, have been forced to cancel entirely or go virtual.

Even some of the most highly anticipated anime and manga conventions have had to resituate their convention strategy just to bring their news to the fans of the industry. Some of the biggest conventions, such as Crunchyroll Expo and FUNIMATIONCON, have fallen victim to canceling the physical conventions in favor of a more virtual approach.

One such convention that will be following the virtual convention strategy is Anime Expo Lite 2020. The convention features multiple special guests, giveaways, Q&A, and industry updates. Acting as a typical convention, the event offers the same opportunities, but with the bonus that registration is free, and everyone can get in!

The event is running from July 3rd to July 4th, with multiple industries apart of the event to give updates on their current releases. One such company, Yen Press, has a special panel schedule that can be seen below.

Yen Press Official Industry Panel – Friday, July 3 rd at 1:20pm PST

Join Yen Press, the publisher of hit series such as Sword Art Online , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and Black Butler , for a series of exciting manga and light novel announcements!

Yen Press Presents So I’m A Spider So What? Official Light Novel Panel – Saturday, July 4th at 12:20pm PST

Join Yen Press for a deep dive into the hit adventure, So I’m A Spider So What? with a special panel focusing on the light novel that inspired the popular anime series and bestselling manga series.

With the event officially ramping up, make sure to secure your spot and check out what all of the excellent panels have to offer! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual place!





Anime Expo Lite 2020 will be available on Twitch and Youtube through this link here, and the schedule for the event can be seen here from July 3rd to July 4th.