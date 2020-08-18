ANIME NYC 2020 Has Been Canceled Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Another week sees yet another anime convention cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The latest casualty is Anime NYC 2020 which was slated for November at the Javits Center.

Anime NYC, a three-day anime convention which launched in 2017 has canceled this year's festivities due to the United States' inability to contain the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anime NYC joins a list of canceled anime conventions that includes:

MomoCon

Anime Boston

Katsucon

Sakura-Con

Anime Matsuri

Kameha Con

AnimeJapan (Japan)

Crunchyroll EXPO

DragonCon

Comiket (Japan)

Numerous, smaller anime conventions throughout the U.S. and the rest of the world have also been canceled. The next Anime NYC convention is currently scheduled for November 19-21, 2021. Like many other conventions, Anime NYC is said to be in the early stages of planning online events to replace some of the lost panels and sessions.

In a press release, Anime NYC Director Peter Tatara stated, "...as we near summer’s end, it’s become apparent no amount of preparation will protect our attendees, and we’ve made the decision Anime NYC 2020 will no longer take place because of coronavirus.



What does this mean for you? For all fans, you have the option to roll your tickets over to Anime NYC 2021 or receive a refund. For all exhibitors, you have the option to roll over your booths and sponsorships or be refunded as well. And all hotel rooms in our official block will be automatically refunded."