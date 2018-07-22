Check Out The Best Anime Cosplay At San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Though the annual celebration of all things nerdy at San Diego Comic-Con is mostly focused on Western comics, there were some truly jaw-dropping anime-inspired cosplay outfits on the convention floor.

There's no bigger comic book fan convention than San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) but that didn't stop Western anime fans from turning out in full force. While there were a ton of Marvel cosplayers walking the convention floor, a certain red-hot manga property was definitely holding its own.



As evidenced by My Hero Academia's recent dominance on the best-selling U.S. graphic novel list, U.A. High cosplayers were probably the most well-represented on the convention floor.



Still, the Dragon Ball 2018 North American tour and panels from Viz Media, Funimation and Crunchyroll kept the event from being totally swept up in the current Boku no Hero wave.



Check out the gallery below to view some of the best anime cosplayers in attendance at SDCC. Be sure to let us know which one you think was the best.





This family cosplyed as Beerus, Whis and the two Omni-Kings from Dragon Ball Super.Twitter : @chihirochieko



The Shonen Jump Twitter account spotted this young Naruto fan.



My Hero Academia was well-represented at SDCC. Check out this fabulous Mt. Lady costume.Credit: @ShonenJump





More MHA cosplay was in effect!Credit: @ShonenJump





Leon Chiro took his My Hero Academia cosplay to the next level. Remember that end credits animation from season 2 of MHA which reimagined the Class-A students in a fantasy setting? Here's Chiro as that version's Bakugo. Credit: @Leon_Chiro









The Spirt of Halloween bicycle cabs were promoting the Dragon Ball 2018 North American tour and went full Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Blue.





This Red and Green Ranger cosplay is brought to you by @whitewalkercosplay and @rex_armstrong_props



Naruto's Jirayai remains a fan favorite cosplaying choice.