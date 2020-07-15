COMIC-CON@HOME: Kodansha Comics Hosting A Panel For The SHAMAN KING Series

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple public events across the world to either reschedule or cancel. Sadly this has included many different conventions around the world, including the biggest San Diego Comic-Con.

Due to the many cancellations across the globe, multiple conventions have found that the best way to continue their annual events while still being safe, is to host free virtual conventions. This is where [email protected] was born. The virtual event will host multiple panels from various pop culture outlets from TV to Anime and everything in between.

Kodansha Comics has announced that the company will also be hosting a panel, more exclusively, a Shaman King panel. The panel will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Hiroyuki Takei's series. Along with that, the panel will also feature guests from Kodansha comics such as Misaki Kido, Ben Applegate, and Ivan Salazar.

The panel will include exclusive announcements and sneak peeks for the series, which could potentially mean a look at the upcoming anime adaption of the manga. The new panel is sure to excite many fans, so make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to tune in to [email protected]!





The plot of Shaman King revolves around Yoh Asakura, a shaman, a medium between the worlds of the living and the dead. Yoh seeks to become the Shaman King, the one who is able to contact the Great Spirit, and will gain the ability to reshape the world in any way they wish, and for this purpose, he must win the Shaman Fight, a battle held once every 500 years between competing shamans.



Shaman King panel will be held during [email protected] from July 22nd to July 26th!