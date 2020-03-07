FUNIMATIONCON2020: Tons Of New Show Updates And Reveals Announced For The New Convention

Funimation is bringing their hit convention Funimationcon2020 to the digital world with the new virtual convention. Hit the jump to get caught up on all of the awesome releases from the company!

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread through the world, many public events that were planned through the year were forced to either cancel or move to a completely digital platform with new virtual conventions. One of the conventions that decided to go virtual was Funimationcon2020.

While there may not be a large location or a huge amount of fans clamoring for space to get to the next panel; the energy has not changed as new reveals come to the spotlight for the company. Over the past few hours, the company has announced some amazing things for its streaming service and new shows.

To begin, the biggest reveal to come out of the company is that their streaming service FunimationNow will be coming to Mexico and Brazil in the Fall of this year! Allowing for more fans to celebrate the medium across the globe. The service will also be adding al 220 episodes of Naruto for North America on July 6th and the latest OIne Piece dubbed episodes are coming to digital stores in August.

Some of the new series coming this month, to North America include Lapis Re: LiGHTs, DECA-DENCE and SUPER HXEROS. Some of the returning series also include One Piece, Black Clover, Fire Force, and No Gun's Life. There were also many more show announcements and reveals of what is to come that will run well into next year.

Another fun announcement is that Funimation Films and Aniplex of America are planning to release the new film, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, in theaters in the west! The panel also revealed that the store now has a huge amount of collectibles and shows that include part 1 of Demon Slayer on Blu-Ray for pre-order and a Funko POP two-pack of Kale and Caulifla from Dragon Ball Super.

While not everything can be covered, as the convention is still going on, make sure to tune in and see what other awesome reveals are coming! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts on the new announcements in the comments!





Funimationcon2020 is going on, virtually, from July 3rd to July 4th!