SDCC: Here's A Recap Of The Biggest Anime And Manga News Revealed

Still recovering from the madness that was Anime Expo and need to get caught up on what was revealed/released at SDCC? Anime Mojo's got you covered!

San Diego Comic-Con celebrates all things Western comics- from books to film and television. Despite the largest draw, Marvel Studios,being absent this year, the convention was just as packed as ever.



Anime and manga fans were also able to carve out their own space as the news on the forthcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film became one of the highlights of the event. However, the franchise with the largest presence at the Con had to belong to My Hero Academia, which is quickly on its way to joining the likes of Naruto, One Piece and DBZ as the height of shonen celebrity.



Other shows and series making reveals at SDCC included Bourto: Naruto Next Genrations, FLCL: Alternative, Netflix's Voltron and our first look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Hit the Next button below for a recap of all the news revealed this year.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Headed To Toonami

Naruto Shippuden hasn't concluded airing on Toonami but that didn't stop Cartoon Network's Adult Swim from announcing that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming to Toonami, starting September 29th.



Standing at exactly 500 episodes, Toonami's dub currently has aired up to episode 211. Some fans are wondering whether the dub will ever get concluded or if it will do so in a timely fashion.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah are all set to throw down in the sequel to 2014's Godzilla. One of the critiques of the first film was that it didn't feature enough of giant kaiju action and the sequel appears to have taken that criticism to heart. Interesting enough, the trailer hints that humans are orchestrating the monsters to fight one another in an effort to avert some cataclysmic natural disaster.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly First Trailer Unleashed

The Legendary Super Saiyan officially becomes canon this December as Broly goes from movie-only villain to the next primary adversary in the Dragon Ball Super story. The first trailer for the 20th Dragon Ball film was debuted at SDCC and the reaction online and at the convention proved that DBZ is just as popular in North America as it ever was.



Funimation will be releasing the film in North American theaters in January.



My Hero Academia: Two Heroes North American Release Date

Funimation confirmed the limited theatrical run release dates for the first My Hero Academia anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Both a subtitled and English-dubbed version of the film will be offered on certain dates.



My Hero Academia Panel Recap

One of the big anime panels at SDCC was the one devoted to My Hero Academia and its creator, Kohei Horikoshi. Topics ranged from Horikoshi's favorite U.S. superhero (Spider-Man), to the character in the series that's inspired by the #1 shonen hero, Goku (All Might).



Viz Media Panel Recap

Viz Media announced a number of non-My Hero Academia related news at SDCC including the forthcoming home video release of the Castlevania Netflix anime. It was also announced that the 35th volume of Hunter x Hunter would be released in March, and that the continuation of the Urusei Yatsura romantic comedy manga series would occur Spring 2019.



FLCL Panel Recap

As part of the FLC panel at SDCC, the first trailer for FLCL: Alternative. Alternative actually aired its first episode before Progressive as part of Toonami's annual April Fool's Day prank. The Pillow also performed live later that night, following the panel. Nothing too monumental was revealed but the possibility of more FLCL was left open ended.



Voltron Season 7 Trailer Released

A somber Voltron season 7 trailer was revealed and it seems that though Zarkon and Lothor have been defeated, the Gara Empire still has a ton of fight left. As the Paladins return to earth to repair their damaged ship/castle, they discover that the planet has changed drastically from when they first left.



Oh, and the trailer also confirmed that Shiro is a member of the LGBTQ community. That ear-piercing shriek you heard was just the reaction from all the Shiro-Keith shippes out there.



