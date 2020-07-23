VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: Registrations And Announcements Rolling Out For The New Event

While there may not be a physical convention, Virtual Crunchyroll Expo promises to bring the fun of conventions from the safety of a computer! Hit the jump to see the new announcements and to register!

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make social interactions in the world more of an obstacle than a luxury, many conventions have been forced to change up their tactics to get content out to fans. A few months ago, the Crunchyroll Expo was forced to cancel, leaving many to wonder what could take its place.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll never forgets its fans, and as a way to help those still on lockdown get the content they desire, the company has created Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (or V-CRX)! This new virtual event is free, and all guests have to do is register on the website below to secure a spot.

As the announcement for the fall convention begins to make its rounds, so to do the first wave of guest reveals. To begin, guests can expect shows like “Rent-a-Girlfriend,” “So I’m a Spider, So What,” and “The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter" to make an appearance. Check out the guest list below for the cast announcements!

Rent-a-Girlfriend's panel will include voice actresses Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Mizuhara), Aoi Yuki (Mami Nanami), Nao Toyama (Ruka Sarashina), and Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa).

panel will include voice actresses Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Mizuhara), Aoi Yuki (Mami Nanami), Nao Toyama (Ruka Sarashina), and Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa). The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter will feature a panel with director Kenta Onishi, producer Yuki Yamada, and editor Satoshi Shoji as they talk about the series.

will feature a panel with director Kenta Onishi, producer Yuki Yamada, and editor Satoshi Shoji as they talk about the series. So I’m a Spider, So What's panel will also feature an appearance by light novel creator Okina Baba.

More information has also been given regarding the New Crunchy City Anime Arts District and the Cosplay Cup. For the arts district, there will be links that will send guests directly to the artist store, and new artists will be added to the site every two weeks, from now to the end of the event. Crunchyroll-Hime’s Cosplay Cup will be hosted by Mario Bueno, and Vampy Bit Me with two of the four judges being Creature of Habit and God Save the Queen. The competition will be held Saturday, September 5th, and applications to participate are available here, applications end on July 26th.

With all of this fantastic news, it's hard to believe guests won't even have to leave their homes! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments and make sure to save yourself a spot for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020!













Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is a digital take on Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship convention that brings together the anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation.



Registration sign-ups and the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo will be streaming from September 4-6 only on crunchyrollexpo.com!