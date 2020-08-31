VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: The Streaming Service Is Launching Its First Virtual Convention This Weekend

This weekend will see the launch of the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 . Hit the jump to find out where to tune in and some of what is to come for the brand new event!

After weeks of hype being built and announcements of notable guests and talent coming, the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX) is finally coming this weekend! Starting on the 4th, those who registered will be able to step foot into New Crunchy City and see all of what the convention will have to offer.

Fans will be able to guest appearances from creators like Junji Ito and various other voices and crew members from anime such as Dr. Stone, The God of High School, Ex-Arm, and more! There will also be premieres and sneak peeks of shows such as GIBIATE and Noblesse!

Expect guest appearances from athletes such as Aries Merritt, Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA in track and field, Cole Anthony, American basketball scene player for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Miro (Rusev), streamer and professional wrestling champion; and Q&A's from shows like Rent-A-Girlfriend and also a cosplay competition! Crunchyroll Games will also be making an appearance to show of one of its games, "Grand Alliance" and speak with some of the teams that have worked on it.

The event will also have a store that guests can visit and even musical guests Myth & Roid and TeddyLoid. We would love to hear your thoughts on the event, and if you haven't registered yet, you can in the link below!





Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is a digital take on Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship convention that brings together the anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation.



The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 will be held from September 4th to the 6th. Registration and the event itself can be found here!