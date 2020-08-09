VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: This Weekend's Event Was A Smash Hit And A New Sizzle Reel Is Here To Prove It

Following the completion of the first-ever Virtual Crunchyroll Expo , its time to look back on all of the memories made. Hit the jump to check out the new sizzle reel!

This past weekend saw history be made for the streaming service, Crunchyroll. With the COVID-19 pandemic making physical conventions impossible, the company decided to get creative and create a whole new virtual event!

The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 marks the first time that the convention has been held virtually and also introduced a navigation hub world called New Crunchy City. During the event, multiple panels were held for original shows like The God of High School and Noblesse, with tons of guests in panels for these shows along with creators like Junji Ito!

Some new trailers were also revealed like the trailer for the Crunchyroll release of To Your Eternity and Dr. Stone, as well as a partnership with the company Sentai Filmworks to bring more shows like World Trigger and Ascendance of a Bookworm to home video! A new sizzle reel was released from the company that highlights some of the great moments of the event.

Whether or not you attended, the video proves to be a fantastic idea of what it was like and the togetherness that the event fostered. Make sure to check out the footage below, and don't forget to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments!





Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of the best and brightest in Japanese anime.



Next year’s CRX will take place August 6-8, 2021, in San Jose! Make sure to stay tuned for any updates on tickets!