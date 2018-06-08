 Cooler Will Be Added To The Roster Of DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Cooler Will Be Added To The Roster Of DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Cooler Will Be Added To The Roster Of DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

After the conclusion of the Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament at EVO 2018, Developer Bandai Namco announced that Frieza's older brother, Cooler will be the game's next DLC character...

BR74 | 8/6/2018
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z"
In two days, Dragon Ball FighterZ will add Base Goku and Base Vegeta to the roster as expected. What may come as a surprise is that Cooler, Frieza's brother, is also coming to Bandai Namco's excellent fighting game.

The announcement was made after the thrilling Dragon Ball FighterZ Grand Finals at EVO 2018.

A release date for the character has yet to be revealed. We'll let you know as soon as we have that information.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you are excited to play as Cooler in Dragon Ball FighterZ.



Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Also, check out the epic EVO 2018 Dragon Ball FighterZ Grand Final between SonicFox and Go1 below:
 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...