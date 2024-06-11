MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Reveals New Visuals For three Original Characters

The official My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next social accounts have shared new visuals for three of the film's original characters: Dark Might, Giulio Gandini, and Anna Scervino.

While all three of these characters are original to the movie, it's not the first time we've seen them. Dark Might has already been featured in multiple teasers for the movie, while Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino were introduced to fans earlier this month.

Dark Might, who calls himself the "new symbol," is the film's main antagonist. Although he's still very much a mystery to us, he appears to be the villainous doppelganger of All Might. And fittingly, he's also voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might.

Giulio Gandini, the butler in service of the Scervino family, is a mysterious man described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side." He's voiced by actor Mamoru Miyano, who is best known for voicing Light Yagami in Death Note and Setsuna F. Seiei in MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 00.

Lastly, we have Anna Scervino, the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family. Anna has a relationship with Giulio as lady and butler, but the mystery with her involves a special "Quirk." This mysterious quirk has made her the object of obsession by Dark Might, the film's main villain, who kidnaps her.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will provide the script, with character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and music by Yuki Hayashi. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi joins as general supervisor and provides original character designs.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next will be released in Japan on August 2, 2024. There's no North American release date yet, but we expect one to be announced.

In the meantime, My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently underway and building up towards quite the climactic finish. With Kohei Horikoshi in the final pages of the My Hero Academia manga, and the anime rapidly catching up to the source material, it's believed that the show's eighth season may be the last. With that in mind, some believe You're Next will act as a way to move the franchise past the manga's finale.

This will be the fourth feature film in the franchise. You can watch the previous three My Hero Academia films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- on Crunchyroll.