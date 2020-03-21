APPARE-RANMAN!: A New Trailer Is Streaming For The Original Series

P.A. Works recently announced that a brand new anime was coming to screens titled, Appare-Ranman!, the stylized series tells the story of two engineers; from Japan during the 20th century, who become stuck in the US and decide to join a cross country race from LA to New York. The winner will gain a cash prize that the engineers plan to use to get back to Japan. The series is an original work from P.A. Works and proves to be their most ambitious project yet!



Recently, a brand new trailer for the series was released, by Funimation, that showcases what to expect from the series. Along with new footage, the opening theme that is being performed by mia REGINA, was also previewed. Check it out below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the commetns section! Appare-Ranman! is set to release, in Japan, on April 10th.