APPARE-RANMAN!: A New Trailer Is Streaming For The Original Series
The cross country road trip with a twist, Appare-Ranman!, finally has a trailer for fans to get a taste of the adventure! Hit the jump to check it out!
P.A. Works recently announced that a brand new anime was coming to screens titled, Appare-Ranman!, the stylized series tells the story of two engineers; from Japan during the 20th century, who become stuck in the US and decide to join a cross country race from LA to New York. The winner will gain a cash prize that the engineers plan to use to get back to Japan. The series is an original work from P.A. Works and proves to be their most ambitious project yet!
Recently, a brand new trailer for the series was released, by Funimation, that showcases what to expect from the series. Along with new footage, the opening theme that is being performed by mia REGINA, was also previewed. Check it out below!
Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the commetns section! Appare-Ranman! is set to release, in Japan, on April 10th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]