DECA-DENCE: Funimation Releases English Dub Cast Members For The Original Anime

The brand new, original, anime series Deca-Dence has revealed its latest list of English dub cast members, thanks to Funimation. Hit the jump to check out the new voices coming to the dub!

The brand new original anime series Deca-Dence is directed by Mob Psycho 100's Yuzuru Tachikawa and is a brand new idea that tells the story of society being driven to the skies and one girl's dream to rise from her ranks as a mechanic to becoming a warrior.

Developed at the studio NUT (Saga of Tanya the Evil), the new series promises significant action and exciting characters. Recently, the first episode of the series premiered at Funimationcon2020. An English dub of the series was also announced to be coming to the streaming service and will be directed by Jeremy Inman.

Following the English dub announcement, Funimation has also recently announced the English dub cast for the series, which includes Trina Nishimura, Gabe Kunda, Morgan Laure, Barry Randall, and Kimberly Grace as Natsume. Kaburagi, Kurenai, Hugin, and Pipe, respectively.

As the original version of the series continues to air, make sure to stay tuned for more information on when the English dub will be hitting the streaming service!





Many years have passed since humanity was driven to the brink of extinction by the sudden emergence of the unknown life forms Gadoll. Those humans that survived now dwell in a 3000 meter-high mobile fortress Deca-dence built to protect themselves from the Gadoll threat. Denizens of Deca-dence fall into two categories: Gears, warriors who fight the Gadoll daily, and Tankers, those without the skills to fight. One day, Natsume, a Tanker girl who dreams of becoming a Gear meets surly Kaburagi, an armor repairman of Deca-dence. This chance meeting between the seemingly two opposites, the girl with a positive attitude who never gives up on her dreams and the realist who has given up on his, will eventually shake the future course of this world.



Deca-Dence is streaming as it airs now, on Funimation, and the English dub will be coming soon!