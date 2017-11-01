English Dub Cast Announced For The SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Anime Series!

Check out air times and pictures as FUNimation reveals the English dub cast for SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL and others, set to premier today.

On Saturday, FUNimation revealed the English dub cast for the Saga of Tanya the Evil anime series. The English dub cast for Nanbaka, All Out!, Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON, and Trickster will also be returning. Additionally, FUNimation confirmed there will be some returning and new cast members for Tales of Zestiria the X.

Engish dub cast members for Saga of Tanya the Evil include:

Rico Fajardo as Schwarzkopf



Cast of the first episode will also include:

You can catch the English premier on Monday at 10:00p.m. EST. or tune in to Crunchyroll to stream the series as it airs with subtitles.

The series was adapted from the light novel series, Yōjo Senki, by author Carlo Zen and illustrator Shinobu Shinotsuki.

About the novel series:

A story of a young girl who fights on the frontlines in war. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and nearly transparent white skin, and she flies through the air and mercilessly strikes down her opponents. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff, and she speaks with a young girl's lisp and commands the army. Tanya used to be one of Japan's elite office workers, but because of a wrathful god, was reborn as a little girl. Tanya prioritizes optimization and career advancement above all, and she will become the most dangerous entity among the Imperial Army's mages.