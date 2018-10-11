Funimation Gives Update On New Subtitled Anime Entering Its Catalog, More Than 300 Titles

The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has shared a new and updated list of subtitled anime shows entering its list. Here is more information on the addition.

Subtitled anime is going back to Funimation's services. Since the deal with Crunchyroll ended, the company is getting more and more subbed anime as time goes by. The latest news involves a huge list of subbed anime hitting its services, check out the huge list of shows being added where the count goes up to 300:

.hack//G.U. Trilogy (movie)

.hack//Legend of the Twilight (S1)

.hack//Roots (S1)

.hack//SIGN (S1)

.hack//Quantum (OAV)

A Certain Magical Index (S1)

A Certain Magical Index (S2)

A Certain Magical Index movie (MOVIE)

A Certain Scientific Railgun (S1)

A Certain Scientific Railgun (S2)

A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd (Daitoshokan) (S1)

Absolute Duo (S1)

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (S1)

Ah! My Goddess: Flights of Fancy (S2)

Ai Yori Aoshi (S1)

Ai Yori Aoshi (S2)

Akira (movie)

And you thought there is never a girl online? (S1)

Appleseed XIII (movie)

Appleseed XIII (S1)

Aquarion (S1)

Aquarion Evol (S1)

Aquarion Logos (S1)

Aria the Scarlet Ammo (S1)

Aria the Scarlet Ammo (S2)

Armitage (MOVIE)

Armitage (OVA)

Assassination Classroom (S1)

Assassination Classroom (Season 2) (S2)

Attack on Titan Jr High (S1)

Baka and Test (OVA)

Baka and Test (S1)

Baka and Test (S2)

Baldr Force EXE (S1)

Bamboo Blade (S1)

Barakamon (S1)

Basilisk (S1)

Bayonetta (MOVIE)

Ben-To (S1)

Bikini Warriors (S1)

Binbougami ga! – Good Luck Girl! (S1)

Black Blood Brothers (S1)

Black Butler (S3)

Black Cat (S1)

Black Lagoon (OAV)

Black Lagoon (S1)

Black Lagoon (S2)

Blassreiter (S1)

BlazBlue: Alter Memory (S1)

Blessing of the Campanella (S1)

Blood Blockade Battlefront (S1)

Blood-C (movie)

Blood-C (S1)

Brother's Conflict (S1)

Bubblegum Crisis: Tokyo 2040 (S1)

Buddy Complex (S1)

Burst Angel (S1)

C3 (S1)

Casshern Sins (S1)

Castle Town Dandelion (S1)

Cat Planet Cuties (S1)

Chaos Dragon (S1)

Chaos;HEAd (S1)

Cheer Boys!! (S1)

Chobits (S1)

Chrome Shelled Regios (S1)

Chrono Crusade (S1)

Claymore (S1)

Code Geass Akito (OVA)

Code Geass R1 (S1)

Code Geass R2 (S2)

Code:Breaker (S1)

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime (S1)

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime (S2)

Cowboy Bebop (S1)

Coyote Ragtime Show (S1)

Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! (S1)

D-Frag! (S1)

D.Gray-man (S1)

D.Gray-man (S2)

D.Gray-man (S3)

D.Gray-man (S4)

D.Gray-man Hallow (S3)

Dagashi Kashi (S1)

Daimidaler: Prince vs. Penguin Empire (S1)

Dance in the Vampire Bund (S1)

Dance with Devils (S1)

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School – Despair Arc (S3)

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School – Future Arc (S3)

Danganronpa: The Animation (S1)

Date A Live (S1)

Date A Live S2 (S2)

Deadman Wonderland (S1)

Death Parade (S1)

Desert Punk (S1)

Devil May Cry (S1)

Dimension W (S1)

Disgaea (S1)

Divine Gate (S1)

Doamayger-D (S1)

Dragon Age (movie)

Dragonar Academy (S1)

Dragonaut - The Resonance- (S1)

Eden of the East (movie)

Eden of the East (S1)

El Cazador de la Bruja (S1)

Endride (S1)

Ergo Proxy (S1)

Eureka 7 (MOVIE)

Eureka 7 (S1)

Eureka 7: AO (S1)

Excel Saga (S1)

FIRST LOVE MONSTER (Hatsukoi Monster) (S1)

FLCL (S1)

Fairy Tail (S0)

Fairy Tail (S1)

Fairy Tail (S2)

Fairy Tail (S3)

Fairy Tail (S4)

Fairy Tail (S5)

Fairy Tail (S6)

Fairy Tail (S7)

Fractale (S1)

Free! – Eternal Summer- (S2)

Freezing (S1)

Freezing (S2)

Fruits Basket (S1)

Full Metal Panic! (S1)

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid (S3)

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu (S2)

GANGSTA. (S1)

GARO THE ANIMATION (S1)

GARO THE ANIMATION S2 (S2)

Ga-Rei: Zero (S1)

Gad Guard (S1)

Gantz (S1)

Ghost Hunt (S1)

Ghost in the Shell Arise (OAV)

Ghost in the Shell Arise: Alternative Architecture (S1)

Girls Bravo (S1)

Girls Bravo (S2)

Glass Fleet (S1)

Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! (S1)

Gosick

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (S1)

Guilty Crown (S1)

Gun x Sword (S1)

Gungrave (S1)

Gunslinger Girl (S1)

Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino (S2)

Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor (S1)

Haganai (S1)

Haganai (S2)

Haibane Renmei (S1)

Hal (MOVIE)

Handa-kun (S1)

Haruhi Chan and Churuya San (S1)

Heat Guy J (S1)

Heaven's Lost Property (S1)

Heaven's Lost Property (S2)

Heavy Object (S1)

Hellsing (S1)

Hellsing Ultimate (OAV)

Hero Tales (S1)

Hetalia (movie)

Hetalia (S1)

Hetalia (S2)

Hetalia (S3)

Hetalia (S4)

Hetalia (S5) The Beautiful World (S5)

Hetalia (S6) The World Twinkle (S6)

High School DxD (S1)

High School DxD (S2)

High School DxD (S3)

Hyou-ka

Hyperdimension Neptunia (S1)

Ikki Tousen (S1)

Ikki Tousen (S3)

Ikki Tousen (S4)

In Search of the Lost Future (S1)

Inari Kon Kon (S1)

Is This a Zombie? (S1)

Is This a Zombie? (S2)

Jinsei (S1)

Jormungand (S1)

Jormungand (S2)

Junjō Romantica 3 (S3)

Jyu-Oh-Sei (S1)

Kaleido Star (S1)

Kaleido Star (S2)

Kamisama Kiss (S1)

Kamisama Kiss S2 (S2)

Karneval (S1)

Kaze no Stigma (S1)

Kiddy Girl-AND

Kiddy Grade (S1)

King of Thorn (movie)

Kingdom S1 (S1)

Kingdom S2 (S2)

Kumamiko (S1)

Kurau: Phantom Memory (S1)

Last Exile (S1)

Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- (S2)

Laughing Under the Clouds (S1)

Ledgend of the Ledgendary Heroes

Linebarrels of Iron (S1)

Linebarrels of Iron (S2)

Lord Marksman and Vanadis (S1)

Love Live! Sunshine!! (S1)

Love:Redux (S1)

Luck and Logic (S1)

Lucky Star (S1)

Magikano (S1)

Maken-Ki! (S1)

Maken-Ki! (S2)

Master of Martial Hearts (S1)

Michiko & Hatchin (S1)

Mikagura School Suite (S1)

Minami-ke S4 (S1)

Moeyo Ken (S1)

Mongolian Chop Squad (S1)

MoonPhase (S1)

Murder Princess (S1)

Mushi-Shi (S1)

My Bride is a Mermaid (S1)

My Hero Academia (S1)

My Hero Academia (S2)

My-HiME

Nabari no Ou (S1)

Nichijou

Ninja Slayer (S1)

No-Rin (S1)

Nobunagun (S1)

Noein (S1)

Noir (S1)

Noragami (S1)

Noragami S2 Aragato (S2)

Oh! Edo Rocket (S1)

Okamisan (S1)

Omamori Himari

OniAi (S1)

Origin ~Spirits of the Past~ (movie)

Ouran High School Host Club (S1)

Outlaw Star

Overlord (S1)

Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn (S1)

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (S1)

Peacemaker (S1)

Peach Girl (S1)

Phantom (S1)

Ping Pong the Animation (S1)

planetarian (S1)

Pretear (S1)

Prince of Stride: Alternative (S1)

Princess Jellyfish (S1)

Prison School (S1)

Project Blue Earth SOS (S1)

Psychic School Wars (movie)

Psycho-Pass (S1)

Psycho-Pass EE (S1)

Psycho-Pass S2 (S2)

Pumpkin Scissors (S1)

Puzzle & Dragons X (S1)

RIN (S1)

Rage of Bahamut Genesis (S1)

Ragnarok – The Animation (S1)

Rainbow Days and Club Rainbow (S1)

Rainy Cocoa (S1)

Rainy Cocoa S2 (S2)

Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace (S1)

Record of Lodoss War (OAV)

Record of Lodoss War (TV)

Red Data Girl (S1)

Red Garden (S1)

Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars (S1)

Riddle Story of Devil (S1)

Rideback (S1)

Robotics;Notes (S1)

Romeo X Juliet (S1)

Rosario + Vampire (S1)

Rosario + Vampire (S2)

Rumbling Hearts (S1)

SERVAMP (S1)

SHIMONETA: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist (S1)

Strain: Strategic Armored Infantry (S1)

Samurai 7 (S1)

Samurai Champloo (S1)

Samurai Warriors (S1)

Sands of Destruction (S1)

Sankarea (S1)

Sasami: Magical Girls Club (S1)

Sasami: Magical Girls Club (S2)

Save Me! Lollipop (S1)

Scarred Rider Xeccs (S1)

School Rumble (OAV)

School Rumble (S1)

School Rumble (S2)

Scrapped Princess

Seiyu's Life! (S1)

Selector Infected Wixoss (S1)

Selector Infected Wixoss (S2)

Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement (S3)

Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings (S1)

Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings (S2)

Senran Kagura (S1)

Seraph of the End (S1)

Serial Experiments Lain (S1)

Shakugan no Shana movie (MOVIE)

Shakugan no Shana OVA (OVA)

Shakugan no Shana S1 (S1)

Shakugan no Shana S2 (S2)

Shakugan no Shana S3 (S3)

Shangri-La (S1)

Shattered Angels (S1)

Shigurui: Death Frenzy (S1)

Shomin Sample (S1)

Shōnen Hollywood (S1)

Shōnen Hollywood (S2)

Shōnen Maid (S1)

Show By Rock!! (S1)

Show By Rock!! Short!!

Sky Wizards Academy (S1)

Slayers (S1)

Slayers (S2)

Slayers (S3)

Slayers Revolution (S4)

Slayers Revolution (S5)

Snow White with the Red Hair (S1)

Snow White with the Red Hair (S2)

Solty Rei (S1)

Soul Eater (S1)

Soul Eater (S2)

Soul Eater Not! (S1)

Space Dandy (S1)

Space Dandy (S2)

Speed Grapher (S1)

Spice and Wolf – Season 1 (S1)

Spice and Wolf – Season 2 (S2)

STARMYU

Steins;Gate (S1)

Strike Witches (S1)

Strike Witches (S2)

Suzuka (S1)

Sword of the Stranger (movie)

TO (MOVIE)

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION (S1)

Tales of Vesperia – The First Strike (MOVIE)

Tenchi Muyo GXP (S1)

Tenchi Muyo! Movies (MOVIE)

Tenchi Muyo! OVA Series (OVA)

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki (OVA)

Tenchi Muyo! Tenchi in Tokyo (S1)

Tenchi Muyo! Universe (S1)

Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar (S1)

Terror in Resonance (S1)

Texhnolyze (S1)

The Count of Monte Cristo: Gankutsuou (S1)

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (S1)

The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan (S1)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (S1)

The Future Diary (S1)

The Galaxy Railways (S1)

The Heroic Legend of Arslan (S1)

The Heroic Legend of Arslan: Dust Storm Dance (Season 2) (S2)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (S1)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (S2)

The Mystic Archives of Dantalian

The Rolling Girls (S1)

The Sacred Blacksmith (S1)

The Tatami Galaxy (S1)

The Vision of Escaflowne

Three Leaves, Three Colors (S1)

Time Travel Girl

Tokyo ESP (S1)

Tokyo Majin (S1)

Tokyo Majin (S2)

Tokyo Ravens (S1)

Tower of Druaga (S1)

Tower of Druaga (S2)

Trigun (movie)

Trigun (S1)

Trinity Blood (S1)

UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie (OAV)

Ultimate Otaku Teacher (S1)

Unbreakable Machine Doll (S1)

Utawarerumono (S1)

Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid (S1)

Vandread (S1)

Vandread (S2)

Venus Project: Climax (S1)

Vexille (movie)

Wanna Be the Strongest in the World! (OVA)

Wanna Be the Strongest in the World! (S1)

We, Without Wings (S1)

Welcome to the N-H-K (S1)

Witchblade (S1)

Wolf's Rain (S1)

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Sword (S1)

World's Greatest First Love

Yamada's First Time (S1)

Yatterman Night (S1)

Yona of the Dawn (S1)

Yona of the Dawn (S2)

Yū Yū Hakusho (OVA)

Yū Yū Hakusho (S1)

Yū Yū Hakusho (S2)

Yū Yū Hakusho (S3)

Yū Yū Hakusho (S4)

Yuri Kuma Arashi (S1)

[C] – CONTROL (S1)