Empire's GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTER Issue Releases New Rodan Still Revealed
The trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reveals that at some point in the film, the pterodactyl-like Rodan will go toe-to-toe with the three-headed dragon, King Ghidorah. For many kaiju fans, that seems like a no-win situation for Rodan but the latest intel from director Michael Dougherty paints a different picture.
The mid-air clash between Rodan and King Ghidorah glimpsed in the trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters might not be as so one-sided after all according to director Michael Dougherty.
"Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings."
Seeing as how Rodan emerges from a volcano, the likening of Rodan to an A-bomb leads us to believe that he may have some unrevealed offensive capabilities not witnessed in any of the trailers or TV spots released thus far.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.
Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]