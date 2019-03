Empire's GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTER Issue Releases New Rodan Still Revealed

Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

The trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reveals that at some point in the film, the pterodactyl-like Rodan will go toe-to-toe with the three-headed dragon, King Ghidorah. For many kaiju fans, that seems like a no-win situation for Rodan but the latest intel from director Michael Dougherty paints a different picture."Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings."Seeing as how Rodan emerges from a volcano, the likening of Rodan to an A-bomb leads us to believe that he may have some unrevealed offensive capabilities not witnessed in any of the trailers or TV spots released thus far.Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.