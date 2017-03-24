GODZILLA Anime Film Reveals Title And New Synopsis

Related Headlines

Netflix To Distribute The GODZILLA Anime From Toho And Polygon Pictures Following 2014's Godzilla from WB and 2016's Shin Godzilla from TOHO Pictures, the next cinematic outing for the king of all monsters will mark his anime debut, which will be distributed worldwide via Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS' Eleven Will Star In GODZILA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Legendary Pictures has announced that Stranger Things breakout actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in the studio's upcoming Godzilla sequel which was recently given the title, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.