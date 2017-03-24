GODZILLA Anime Film Reveals Title And New Synopsis
Courtesy of the Godzilla anime film twitter account, we have a brand new poster for the project, which reveals that it will be titled Godzilla: Kaiju Wakusei or Godzilla: Monster Planet. The film will be released in Japan on November 2017 and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix (presumably) on the same date.
The first ever Godzilla anime film will from Polygon Pictures and TOHO and will be titled, Godzilla: Monster Planet (Godzilla: Kaiju Wakusei). Continue on to check out a new synopsis, poster and tag line.
The poster also reveals the protagonist is named Haruo, and the tagline, "I will definitely take this planet back."
The synopsis reveals that the film is set 20,000 years into the future and humanity is hellbent on reclaiming the Earth from Godzilla and his fellow kaiju brethren after humans were forced to flee the planet in giant spaceships some centuries earlier.
OFFICIAL GODZILLA: MONSTER PLANET SYNOPSIS
It's the last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not true rulers of Earth.
The emergence of gigantic monsters "kaiju" and the ultimate existence that can even destroy other kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race decided to leave the planet afer suffering numerous defeats. In the year 2048, only people who were chosen by an artificial intelligence under the control of the central government were allowed to board an interstellar immigration ark titled, Aratrum. Their destination? The Cetus galaxy and the planet, "Planet Tau-e" which was 11.9 light years away. Ultimately, the 20 year jouney to Tau-e proved fruitless as atmospheric conditions were not capable of sustaining human life. With supplies dwindling, the Aratrum's only option is to return to Earth and attempt to reclaim the planet.
A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Haruo is eager to fight Godzilla and joins the "Return to the Earth" group in hopes of fighting the kaiju king. However, with supplies dwindling, the Aratrum can no longer afford another 20 year journey and a risky, long distance hyperspace jump is plotted.
The Aratrum survives the jump but instead of shaving time off their 20 year journey, the inhabitatns of the Aratrum learn that 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive back on Earth. A completely new ecosystem has formed on the planet but it seems Godzilla still sits at the top. Can the human race take the Earth back, and what will be the fate of Haruo be...?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]