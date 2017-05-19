Godzilla Headlines

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Adds Charles Dance; Sally Hawkins Set To Return

Game of Thrones alum Charles Dance has joined the Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast. His addition also brings news that Sally Hawkins is reprising her role as Monarch scientist Dr. Vivienne Graham.

MarkJulian | 5/19/2017
Filed Under: "Godzilla" | Source: Deadline
The Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast continues to grow.  The latest additionis Charles Dance, who many TV watchers most recently saw play the villanous Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones.  In addition, Sally Hawkins will be one of few returning cast members of 2014's Godzilla, as she's set to reprise her role as Dr. Vivienne Graham - a Monarch scientist.

Previously confirmed cast additions to the Godzilla sequel include Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr.  Not much is knon about the plot of the film, which leads into  2020's epic showdown, Godzilla vs Kong.

Michael Dougherty will take over directing duties from Garreth Edwards.  The film currently has a March 22, 2019 release date. 
