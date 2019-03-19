GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Releases Epic 'Intimidation' TV Spot
So far, the trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters have focused on King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra and Godzilla but eagle-eyed kaiju fans have spotted signs that other well-known monsters will also appear. However, the latest TV spot makes it clear that the film's climactic showdown will come down to Godzilla and his most nefarious foe, the three-headed dragon Ghidorah.
There can only be on kaiju king and on May 31, Godzilla will look to throwdown with King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra and whoever else comes to challenge for the thrown.
It seems somewhat obvious that Godzilla will win, given the fact that Godzilla vs King Kong will hit theaters the following year. But it also seems likely that he won't walk away unscathed. Will the injuries that he suffers make his matchup against the giant ape more balanced? Fans will have less than a year to find out as WB has recently shifted the release date for Godzilla vs King Kong up 2 months, to March 13.
Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]