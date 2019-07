GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS's Will Hit Home Video Just 3 Months After Its Theatrical Release

If you look hard, you can still find a few local theaters still playing Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters but it won't be long before you'll be able to watch it on your couch.

A disappointing box office run forwill result in the film arriving on digital and home video just 3 months after release. From an estimated $170 million production budget, the film has earned only $384 million worldwide after 6 weeks of release.While it failed to wow critics, the general audience seems baffled by the lack of interest in the film as the majority of moviegoers who actually went to see the film have nothing but praise for the Michael Dougherty-directed pic. Perhaps a month later, the movie going populace of the world was simply still infatuated with Avengers: Endgame?Luckily, the third installment, Godzilla vs Kong, has already wrapped filming as poor box office figures like these typically result in any potential sequel being shelved. Godzilla vs. Kong, is scheduled for release on March 13, 2020.