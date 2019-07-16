GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS's Will Hit Home Video Just 3 Months After Its Theatrical Release
A disappointing box office run for Godzilla: King of the Monsters will result in the film arriving on digital and home video just 3 months after release. From an estimated $170 million production budget, the film has earned only $384 million worldwide after 6 weeks of release.
If you look hard, you can still find a few local theaters still playing Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters but it won't be long before you'll be able to watch it on your couch.
While it failed to wow critics, the general audience seems baffled by the lack of interest in the film as the majority of moviegoers who actually went to see the film have nothing but praise for the Michael Dougherty-directed pic. Perhaps a month later, the movie going populace of the world was simply still infatuated with Avengers: Endgame?
Luckily, the third installment, Godzilla vs Kong, has already wrapped filming as poor box office figures like these typically result in any potential sequel being shelved. Godzilla vs. Kong, is scheduled for release on March 13, 2020.
Godzilla King of the Monsters 4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD Special Features
-
Commentary by Director
-
Godzilla: Nature’s Fearsome Guardian
-
Mothra: Queen of the Monsters
-
King Ghidorah: The Living Extinction Machine
-
Rodan: Airborne God of Fire
-
Godzilla 2.0
-
Making Morthra
-
Creating Ghidorah
-
Reimagining Rodan
-
The Yunnan Temple
-
Castle Bravo
-
The Antarctic Base
-
The Isla de Mara Volcano
-
The Undersea Lair
-
Millie Bobby Brown: Force of Nature
-
Monster Tech: Monarch Joins the Fight
-
Monsters Are Real
-
Welcome to the Monsterverse
