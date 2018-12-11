GODZILLA VS. KONG Officially Begins Production; Check Out The New Plot Synopsis

Legendary Pictures has officially announced that production has begun on the highly-anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong crossover. Hit the jump to find out more...

"Legends will collide".



The official Twitter page for the highly-anticipated crossover recently annouced that commencement of production as such: "Legends will collide. Production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong. In theaters everywhere Summer 2020." Along with the beginning of production, we've also been provided a plot synopsis for the film - which you can read below: Legendary has confirmed that Godzilla vs. Kong has officially begun production, teasing thatThefor the highly-anticipated crossover recently annouced that commencement of production as such:Along with the beginning of production, we've also been provided a plot synopsis for the film - which you can read below:

Legends will collide. Production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong. In theaters everywhere Summer 2020.#Godzilla pic.twitter.com/IyegYH5Agb — Legendary (@Legendary) November 12, 2018

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard wand star the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick Alexander Skarsgard, and more.



What do you think of Legendary's tweet? Are you looking forward to Godzilla vs. Kong?