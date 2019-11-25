GODZILLA VS. KONG Release Date Pushed Back From March To November 11th, 2020
Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrived in theatres back in May but Godzilla vs. Kong has been in production since November 2018. The title is pretty self-explanatory; Godzilla vs. Kong will see the two iconic titans go at it.
Godzilla vs. Kong will no longer arrive in theatres on March 13th, 2020 but rather eight months later on November 11th, 2020. Hit the jump to find out more...
Revealed prior to today was the film's release date. However, Godzilla vs. Kong will no longer arrive in theatres on March 13th, 2020 but rather on November 11th, 2020 (via ComicBookMovie.com).
That's a pretty substantial delay of eight months. Though production of Godzilla vs. Kong had concluded, it appears that it will be enlivened once again for reshoots and the like.
Adam Wingard (Death Note) directs a screenplay by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The cast is pretty hefty and is as follows: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten and Lance Reddick.
Back in November of last year, Legendary Pictures released an official synopsis for the upcoming event movie — which you can read below:
In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]