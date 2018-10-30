New GODZILLA: PLANET EATER Trailer shows impressive battle

Godzilla: The Planet Eater will see Godzilla and King Ghidorah do battle, and only one will be left standing after the smokes have cleared.

Many of us seem to have forgotten about Godzilla: The Planet Eater, and that is probably due to the quality of the first two movies. Well, we can say for certain that it’s still on the cards because a trailer has risen from the depth.

There’s not much to see in the new trailer because it’s quite short, 15 seconds short to be exact. Here we can see Godzilla, the king of monsters, going up against King Ghidorah, and from what we can summarize, it’s going to be one hell of a fight.

This won’t be the last time fans will get to see Godzilla duke it out with Ghidorah. The Hollywood movie, slated for 2019, will have a similar showdown, but likely more epic and brutal.

One downside to the next live action Godzilla movie when compared to the animation, is the fact that fans will see less of the monsters in action. It all boils down to cost, and since animation cheaper, they’ll show up more on screen.

The second movie in the trilogy was a slow burn, but things got good in the end due to high amounts of action as humans attempt to get rid of Godzilla. At one point, Mecha Godzilla was brought into play, but nothing was powerful enough to end the creature.

With the third and final movie in the trilogy, Godzilla's rule on Earth is challenged by an extraterrestrial beast named King Ghidorah, and at end of this fight, we suspect either one or none will survive to see the next morning.