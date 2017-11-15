Two New GODZILLA: PLANET OF THE MONSTERS Stomp Online Ahead Of Nov. 17 Japan Release

What are your expectations for the first in a planned Godzilla anime film trilogy? Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (or Monster Planet depending on your translation preference) will open in Japanese theaters on November 17 and will be released on Netflix in North America before the end of the year.In the two preview spots below, it's interesting that the kaiju king is show primarily taking on human forces instead of another monster. With a trilogy in the works, Godzilla might not actually fight another monster until the next installment which could certainly leave some kaiju fans wanting. Hopefully, TOHO is just being coy with the film's marketing.

Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita serve as co-directors while Gen Urobuchi and Yūsuke Kozaki handled script duties