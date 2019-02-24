WB Movies GODZILLA vs KONG Away From FAST & FURIOUS 9
In addition to Godzilla taking on King Kong on May 22, 2020, there was slated to be another showdown as the film was originally going to battle the latest installment in Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious franchise.
WB has wisely moved Godzilla vs Kong away from Universal's forthcoming Fast & Furious 9 and that's a bonus to fans as the film will now arrive two months earlier.
However, WB has wisely moved away from the film, shifting to March 13, 2020. The only other film currently scheduled to be released on that date is Fox and Channing Tatum's Gambit film, which is in limbo as Fox is slated to be acquired by Disney.
Whether Gambit would even still be produced seems unlikely. Looking at the wider picture, Godzilla vs Kong will be bookended by Pixar's new animated feature titled Onward on March 6 and a Paramount comedy film titled Playing With Fire on March 20.
