ULTRAMAN Manga Teasing Big Announcement On December 1
The classic Ultraman tokusatsu TV series from the '60s live on today as a manga from Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi that's published in Shogakukan's Monthly Hero manga magazine. The series has been running since 2011 and currently has 10 volumes in print. VIZ Media publishes an English-translated version in North America.
When a manga teases a big announcement, it's usually one of two things- an anime adaptation or the manga is entering its final arc...
Per ANN, the December issue of the manga magazine contains a special announcement pertaining to Shimizu and Shimoguchi's manga series, which follows the son of the Ultraman from the '60s, who discovers that he's inherited his father's awesome powers. Anime fans are hoping that it's an anime announcement but it's probably more likely that another live-action adaptation is in the works. Check back next month for details on what's announced.
Decades ago, a being known as the Giant of Light merged with Shin Hayata of the Scientific Special Search Party to save Earth from an invasion of terrifying monsters known as Kaiju. Now, many years later, those dark days are fading into memory, and the world is at peace. But in the shadows a new threat is growing, a danger that can only be faced by a new kind of hero - a new kind of Ultraman...
Shinjiro is an ordinary teenager, but his father is the legendary Shin Hayata. When he learns that his father passed on the "Ultraman Factor" to him, and that he possesses incredible powers, nothing will ever be the same again.
